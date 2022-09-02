FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after acquiring an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after acquiring an additional 191,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

