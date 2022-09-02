FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,990 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 1.2 %

VC stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.