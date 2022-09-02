FORA Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 107,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.22 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

