FORA Capital LLC Invests $319,000 in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Shares of TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tivity Health Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.