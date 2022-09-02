FORA Capital LLC Invests $327,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

