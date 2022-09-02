FORA Capital LLC Invests $340,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

