FORA Capital LLC Invests $365,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after acquiring an additional 421,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

NYSE SNV opened at $39.86 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

