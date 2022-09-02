FORA Capital LLC Invests $369,000 in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SITE Centers

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

