FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

