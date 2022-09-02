FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $7,574,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $363,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 143.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $3,496,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.32%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

