FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,524,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

