FORA Capital LLC Sells 698 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,852,000 after acquiring an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.55.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $246.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

