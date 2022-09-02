FORA Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AME. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.