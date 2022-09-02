FORA Capital LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.