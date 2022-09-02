FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

