ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $17.21 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -16.39.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FORG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.