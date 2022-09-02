Formation Fi (FORM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $78,982.00

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $217,458.30 and approximately $78,982.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,573.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.
About Formation Fi
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Buying and Selling Formation Fi
