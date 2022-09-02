Fortress Lending (FTS) One Day Volume Hits $41,307.00

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Fortress Lending coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a total market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fortress Lending alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Fortress Lending Coin Profile

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortress Lending should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.