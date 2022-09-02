Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

