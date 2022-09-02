Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
Shares of FOSL opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)
