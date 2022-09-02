Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOSL opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 167,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fossil Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 327,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,885 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 176.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 625,670 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 399,334 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

