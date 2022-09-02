Fractal Market Capitalization Hits $399,894.82 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Fractal has a total market cap of $399,894.82 and approximately $21,214.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,585.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
