Fractal Market Capitalization Hits $399,894.82 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Fractal has a total market cap of $399,894.82 and approximately $21,214.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

