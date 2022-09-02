Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,459 shares of company stock worth $5,684,171 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $645,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 64.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

