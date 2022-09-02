Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Raised to €36.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Fraport has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

