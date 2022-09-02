FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BTIG Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,785,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 130,862 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 506,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 565,434 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

