Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Cap of $211,105.39

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $211,105.39 and $31,295.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,348.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00133183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084503 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

