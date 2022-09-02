Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

FULC opened at $8.19 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

