Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLGT stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 379,882 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 254.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

