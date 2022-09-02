Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 3.2 %

FLGT stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 379,882 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 254.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

