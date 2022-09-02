Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.0116

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $28,295.93 and approximately $22.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,585.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,716,095 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,979 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

