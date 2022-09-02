Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,128.42

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $21,128.42 and $3,213.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.01522364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,874,767 coins and its circulating supply is 2,604,651 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.