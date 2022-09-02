Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,128.42

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $21,128.42 and $3,213.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.01522364 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830690 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015747 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,874,767 coins and its circulating supply is 2,604,651 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
