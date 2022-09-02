FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.85 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $86.05 million and $2.85 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00084850 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars.

