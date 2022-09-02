FUNToken (FUN) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $86.03 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

