FY2022 EPS Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Lifted by Cormark

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 target price on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Monday.

KUT stock opened at C$4.25 on Wednesday. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$3.15 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.53 million and a PE ratio of 106.25.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

