FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Target Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $8.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.