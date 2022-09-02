FYDcoin Hits Market Cap of $572,299.24 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. FYDcoin has a market cap of $572,299.24 and $4,412.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00232924 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,208,144 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

