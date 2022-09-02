FYDcoin Hits Market Cap of $572,299.24 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. FYDcoin has a market cap of $572,299.24 and $4,412.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00232924 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,208,144 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.