Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0500

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Gala has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $349.06 million and $138.56 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

