Gameswap Hits Market Cap of $8.71 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003829 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $78,815.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00028961 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00040152 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

