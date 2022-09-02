GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.22. 109,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,845,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GAP Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GAP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

