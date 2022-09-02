Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $867,614.38 and $281.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,990,078 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.