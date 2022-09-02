Gas (GAS) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Gas has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00012165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $24.67 million and $4.48 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

