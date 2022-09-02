GCN Coin (GCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $30,215.51 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00304263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

