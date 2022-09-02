Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $467,428.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

