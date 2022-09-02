Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $342.86 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 344,759,885 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

