Genaro Network Tops One Day Volume of $163,193.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $163,193.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

