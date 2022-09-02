Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.10. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,225 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gencor Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
