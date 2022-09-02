Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.10. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,225 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gencor Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gencor Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

