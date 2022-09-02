Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 1,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Generac by 94.1% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $233.01 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.