Genesis Vision Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $860,943.52 and $766.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086132 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

