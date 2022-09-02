Gera Coin (GERA) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Gera Coin has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and $43,861.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Gera Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

