GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 5.4% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.00. 402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
GH Research Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.