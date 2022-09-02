GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 5.4% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.00. 402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

GH Research Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GH Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

