Ghost (GHOST) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ghost (GHOST) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $929.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,290.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084807 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,399,907 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.