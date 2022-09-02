Gitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $30.76 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00010871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $30.76 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00086046 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

